Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $18.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.97. 803,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

