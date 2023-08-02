Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 279,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,423. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.