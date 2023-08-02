IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter.

IES Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IES stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. IES has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

Insider Transactions at IES

Institutional Trading of IES

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $484,194.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $178,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,221 shares of company stock worth $1,581,515. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in IES by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading

