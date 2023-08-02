IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.64-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $529.29.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $18.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.07. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.