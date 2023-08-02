Identiv (INVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVE stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Identiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,215 shares in the company, valued at $941,093.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Identiv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

