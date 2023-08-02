Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Position Increased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.65% of Identiv worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Identiv by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Identiv by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $170.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.52. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

