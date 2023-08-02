ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.26. 96,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average is $222.33. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $259.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

