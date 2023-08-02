ICON (ICX) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $208.85 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,021,899 coins and its circulating supply is 964,021,963 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,003,758.0283197 with 964,003,501.3576471 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21951745 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $6,493,893.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.