ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 5,595 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 15,286,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

