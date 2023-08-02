ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 28,885 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.31. 1,308,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,134. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

