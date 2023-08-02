ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 199 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded down $10.92 on Wednesday, reaching $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 980,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

