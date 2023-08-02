ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 1,446 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,732,000 after buying an additional 2,313,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $56,554,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 67.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

