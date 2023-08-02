ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $985,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,255 shares of company stock worth $27,602,522. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

NFLX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.62. 5,712,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.