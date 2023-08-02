ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.07. The company had a trading volume of 82,499,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332,891. The company has a market capitalization of $828.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

