ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 314.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 4,025,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

