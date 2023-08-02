ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $9.65 on Wednesday, hitting $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,323. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

