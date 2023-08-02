ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $303,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. 47,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,025. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $96.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.