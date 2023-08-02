ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 2,865 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $185.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

