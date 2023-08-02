ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,715,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

