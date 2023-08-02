ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 618 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management raised its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.26. 2,017,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,600,411 shares of company stock worth $339,363,537. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

