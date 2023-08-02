ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 1,519 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,610,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,945,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

