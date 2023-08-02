Hutchinson Capital Management CA Purchases 1,941 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,013,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.