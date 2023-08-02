Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 74,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE M traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 2,985,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,509. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

