Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.



About Nucor



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.



