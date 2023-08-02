Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.58. 262,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

