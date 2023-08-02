Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 62,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Avnet makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Avnet worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after acquiring an additional 458,855 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Avnet by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avnet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,445,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Avnet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 125,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.