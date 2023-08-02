Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. 1,255,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,041. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

