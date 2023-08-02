Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FDX stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.91. The company had a trading volume of 465,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,327. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.41 and a 200 day moving average of $224.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

