Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $54,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,110,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,150. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.7 %

Andersons stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 163,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

