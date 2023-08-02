Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 178,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Paramount Global by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 3,345,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,839,492. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

