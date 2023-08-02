Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %

AVGO traded down $25.45 on Wednesday, reaching $894.55. 869,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $369.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $852.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.