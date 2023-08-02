Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Clearfield worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 66.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 64,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

