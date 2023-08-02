Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. 335,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.