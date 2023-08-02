Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

