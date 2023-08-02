Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. 2,467,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 2,870.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

