Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 4,858,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,094,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

