Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 333,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUIZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Huize has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

