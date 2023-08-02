Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

