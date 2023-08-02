HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $135,654.05 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50.

On Thursday, June 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 5,172,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

