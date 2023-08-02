Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. 2,846,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,088. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

