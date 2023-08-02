Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.69-$1.71 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 4.2 %

HWM traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. 5,537,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,009. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,831,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

