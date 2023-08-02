Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,495. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.78. The firm has a market cap of $370.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

