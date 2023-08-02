Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 63,875 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,875 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CarMax worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 425,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

