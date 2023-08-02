Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. 3,284,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.