Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

