Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 12,287 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of UGI worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

UGI Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 561,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

