Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $247.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,985. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.52. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

View Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.