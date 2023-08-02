Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.10. 350,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

