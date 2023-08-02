Howland Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,713,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,354,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.