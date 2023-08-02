Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.85. 1,035,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,298 shares of company stock worth $20,387,100 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

